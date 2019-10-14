GONZALES — The city of Gonzales will be demolishing and removing the historic Edenborn Depot on La. 30 due to extensive termite damage.

"The poor old depot is termite infested," Chief Administrator Scot Byrd told the City Council on Monday.

The depot was built in 1906 by the Louisiana Railway and Navigation Co. at the train stop then operating on North Bullion Avenue. The small, wood-frame building was moved in later years to La. 30.

The building formerly housed the River Region Art Association's Depot Gallery, which moved in 2017 to East Ascension Street.

The City Council voted Monday to reallocate $16,500 from its capital outlay funds for the depot's demolition. The date for the work hasn't yet been set.

In other business, Alvin Broussard, public works director for the city, reported that the last day this season for the Jambalaya Park Sprayground to be open will be this Saturday.