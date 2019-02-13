Charles Holloway, a professor of world languages at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, discussed the dying Brulée Spanish dialect of Ascension Parish during the Feb. 2 meeting of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana.
The Brulée Spanish dialect can be traced back to the 1778 Canary Islander, or Isleños, settlers.
For information about the Canary Islanders society, visit canaryislanders.org or email president@canaryislanders.org. The group meets next at the Los Isleños Fiesta on March 9-10 at 1357 Bayou Road in St. Bernard.