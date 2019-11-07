SORRENTO — Four men were arrested in a late night shooting and robbery in Ascension Parish Tuesday that injured a 13-year-old boy, sheriff's deputies said.
Deputies were called out to Flamingo Road in Sorrento late Tuesday, shortly before midnight, about the shooting of the juvenile during an apparent robbery, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.
Minutes after deputies arrived on the scene, the suspects' vehicle was found on La. 22 in St. Amant. The teen who was shot was taken to an area hospital and remained Thursday in moderate but stable condition, deputies said.
All four suspects were captured and arrested Wednesday on attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery counts, Ascension deputies said.
The incident prompted chatter on Facebook earlier this week about a heavy law enforcement presence in Sorrento off Brittany Street that featured several officers and a roving helicopter.
Deputies had refused on Wednesday to comment on the reports or acknowledge publicly that a shooting had occurred at the time while they were pursuing the suspects.
The suspects who were arrested are Leon Taylor, 24, of Sorrento; Mason Nickens, 21, of Prairieville; Nicholas Dykes, 23, of Gonzales; and Caleb Brown, 25, of Baton Rouge, deputies said.
Brown was also booked with a count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, deputies said.
All four remained in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville awaiting the setting of bail, deputies said.