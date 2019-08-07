A red carpet with balloons and lights greeted children and their parents Sunday at the 11th annual Back 2 School N Style at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center gym.
Organizer Ynohtna Tureaud, owner of Anointed Hands Trichology Center for Hair Loss, said the event featured wellness stations, a nail station for manicures, and crafts presented by Home Depot.
The biggest draw was the free haircuts and styles for boys and girls. More than two dozen stylists volunteered their time to help cut and style hair.
Throughout the day, volunteers led games and dances, and food was served.
"It's our way of giving back to the community," Tureaud said.