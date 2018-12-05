Members of the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department will bring Santa Claus along for a number of Christmas caroling outings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 18.
While Santa distributes candy canes to the children, the volunteers will collect canned goods; new, unwrapped toys; and monetary donations for families they have adopted for the holidays. Donations will also be accepted at the Galvez-Lake Fire Department, 16288 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville. For information, call Karen James at (225) 205-8660 or the Galvez-Lake Fire Department at (225) 622-2490.
The neighborhood schedule is:
- Thursday: Lake Crossing, Lake Meadow, Lake Martin/Jim Mayers, Lake Settlement, La. 431 to La. 931 Loop.
- Friday: Cross Creek, Fox Run, Creekside, East Creek, West Creek.
- Monday: Bertville, Old Hickory, Wallace Acres, Sagefield, Villa Courts
- Tuesday: Ole Homestead, Oakridge, Galvez Oaks, The Grove
- Wednesday: Merritt Evans, West Hernandez, Fairmont, Villa Galvez, Fields Court
- Dec. 13: Misty Oaks, Woodhaven, Conthia, 12 Oaks, Eagles Landing
- Dec. 14: Shadows of Ascension, Parker Estates, Rustling Oaks, Shirleyville, Carpenters Chapel
- Dec. 15, beginning at 3 p.m.: Keystone and Devall
- Dec. 17: Greystone, Greenfield Crossing, Moody Dixon, River Landing
- Dec. 18: Stone Gate Manor, Whispering Oaks, Lazy Oaks, Settlement at Lakeside.