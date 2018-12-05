THURSDAY
Public School
Nachos, corn, lettuce salad, salsa and jalapeño peppers, orange juice, apple, fruit choice, milk
Catholic School
Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato
FRIDAY
Public School
Chili cheese fries, pork and beans, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, pineapple tidbits, juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Pizza, salad cup, corn, pears, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack or chicken nuggets
MONDAY
Public School
Red beans and rice, chicken tenders, mustard greens, peach slices, fruit juice, biscuit, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Honey citrus chicken, fried rice, salad cup, glazed carrots, pineapple, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack or pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
Wedge pizza, potato rounds, tossed salad, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, apple, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Grilled cheese, vegetable soup, salad cup, fruit fiesta - blue ice
Choice: Asian chicken salad
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Corn dogs, potato rounds, pork and beans, pineapple tidbits, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken nuggets
Catholic School
Crispy chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, green beans, red apple wedges, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Turkey snack pack or mini corn dog
DEC. 13
Public School
Christmas dinner: Sliced turkey and brown gravy, rice dressing, cornbread dressing, green beans, tossed salad, mixed fruit, sweet potato crunch, holiday roll, milk
Catholic School
Christmas dinner: Roasted turkey with gravy, rice dressing, yams, green peas, grapes, dinner rolls, milk, cupcake