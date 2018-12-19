The River Region Art Association will present a winter art camp for youths ages 6-15 from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 2-4 at its Depot Art Gallery, 320 E, Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
Fees for the classes are, $22 a day or $60 for all three days. The registration form can be found at riverregionartassociation.org. The scheduled projects are:
- Jan. 2: Holly Stone-Barker will lead a project of making an animal collage from colorful papers with the children’s book “Mama’s Bayou” as inspiration.
- Jan. 3: Mary Crochet and Sharon Flanagan will lead a project of making a rain stick incorporating tissue paper ornaments, jingle bells, and brights tassels and pompoms.
- Jan. 4: Terry Ferrell will present a session on drawing animals with pastels.
For information, call the Depot Gallery at (225) 644-8496.