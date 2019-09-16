MANDEVILLE — Keep Louisiana Beautiful will hold its annual state conference and Everyday Hero Awards Banquet on Sept. 25-26 in Baton Rouge and encourages all those interested in working toward a greener, cleaner, more beautiful Louisiana to attend, a news release said.

Individuals, municipalities, businesses and organizations may register to attend the two-day event online at keeplouisianabeautiful.org for $135. Opportunities to exhibit are available.

Industry experts, civic officials and anti-litter advocates from across the state will present practical ways to encourage environmental stewardship.

Topics include:

  • How the State Handles Roadside and Interstate Litter, by Secretary Shawn Wilson, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development
  • Food Matters: Empowering Communities to Tackle Food Waste, by Jane Polson, of Keep America Beautiful
  • Improving City Appearance Through Green Policies and Programs, by Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, of East Baton Rouge Parish, and Staci Albritton-Mitchell, City of West Monroe
  • Place Matters: Neighborhood Influences on Health and Violence by Katherine Theall, professor and director of the Tulane Mary Amelia Women’s Center
  • A New Twist to Traditional Litter Cleanups

The first night of the conference concludes with the Everyday Hero Awards Banquet. Visit the website to nominate someone for these awards.

