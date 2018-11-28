THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 473-8052.
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
RIBBON-CUTTING: 11 a.m. to noon, River Region Art Association, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
WINE AND CHEESE STROLL: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Francois Bend Senior Living, 326 E. Industry St., Gonzales. Featuring wine, hors d'oeuvres and a stroll around Francois Bend. (225) 647-2363.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
WORLD WAR I: THE GREAT WAR: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. A four-week reading and discussion series on World War I. Participants can delve into the history of the war. Adult program. Call (225) 647-3955 to register.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
PASTA PARTY: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Six ministations set up for toddlers to play with pasta. All pasta, including dyed pasta, will be dry. Some activities will involve play dough, so things may get a little messy. Designed for children ages 2-3, but everyone is welcome. (225) 473-8052.
FRIDAY
A GUIDE TO WRITING RÉSUMÉS: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe new life into their current résumés. (225) 647-3955.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
FREE FUN DAY — HOLIDAY BOTTLE PEOPLE: Noon to 4 p.m. both days, River Region Art Association, 320 E. Ascension St., Gonzales. Make santa, angel, elf, etc., or any other bottle person. Pictures for you to choose from to inspire you. All materials provided. Class is for adults only. Register in advance at riverregionartassocation.org or (225) 644-8496.
SATURDAY
SWAMP POP NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Start the holiday season with some of the best swamp pop bands in the area. Featuring Mike Broussard and Night Train, Na Na Sha and Don Rich. Plus pictures with Santa throughout the day, Christmas shopping and delicious food, so bring the whole family. $15 at lamardixonexpocenter.com/events.
LEGO CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon, Donaldsonville Branch Library. Whether you're a first-time builder or a master at Lego construction, you're sure to have a fun time putting the pieces together at the Lego Club. For children of all ages. Duplo Bloks and Mega Bloks will be available for younger children. (225) 473-8052.
TUESDAY
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
GONZALES CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: 6 p.m., Gonzales City Hall, 120 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Santa will be at Jambalaya Park giving gifts to children ages infant to fifth grade. With hot chocolate being served by the JFA and entertainment provided by Center Stage Performing Arts Academy.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales, Sister Linda conference room, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Donaldsonville and Dutchtown branch libraries. Put on some favorite PJs for a story time that's all about the zoo. For kids ages 7 and younger and their families. Call the Donaldsonville Branch at (225) 473-8052 and the Dutchtown Branch (225) 673-8699.
WEDNESDAY
VISITING ARTIST — PAINTING HOLIDAY BIRDHOUSES WITH RYAN TRAMONTE: 10 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Ryan Tramonte is a New Orleans-based artist, freelance art writer and former art teacher. Tramonte will work with participants to paint holiday and winter themes on a beautiful wooden birdhouse made by a local woodworker. No prior experience is needed to enjoy this program and create an original work of art. Space is limited. Call (225) 673-8699 to register.
HOLIDAY BASH: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. (225) 647-3955.
RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY: 11 a.m. to noon, On-Site Medical Solutions, 37534 La. 30, Suite A, Gonzales.
MEETING: 4 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Ascension Parish Library will hold a board meeting.
KOKUSAIKA: 4 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. If you're interested in cosplay, anime, manga, gaming, etc., then this Japanese cultural club for teens is for you. Open to all ages 12-18. Cosplay is welcome. (225) 647-3955.
Dec. 6
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.