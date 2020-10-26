A north Louisiana man who ran a nonprofit purportedly based in Ascension Parish has pleaded guilty to helping defraud a federal program designed to feed poor children during the summer, prosecutors in Baton Rouge said Monday.
Also, the former day-to-day manager of the NELLA Foundation, Janie Johnson Smith, 40, of Monroe has since been indicted over her alleged participation in the scheme that pulled in more than $265,000 from the USDA program, prosecutors added in a statement.
Corey Roshel Powell, 42, of Delhi, entered his plea Wednesday to one count of wire fraud before U.S. Chief District Judge Shelly Dick in Baton Rouge.
One day later, a federal grand jury indicted Smith with one count of wire fraud, online court records show. She has not been arraigned yet.
Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Baton Rouge added that Powell and Smith used funds from the U.S Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program in 2014 and 2015 "for their own personal expenses such as car and rent payments, or withdrew the funds as cash."
The federal dollars flowed through the state Department of Education and are supposed to help children from low-income areas receive "nutritious meals during the summer when school is not in session," prosecutors said.
U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin said his office is committed to protecting government programs: “Stealing taxpayer money intended to feed hungry children is a shameful crime that will be dealt with harshly by this office and our partners in the FBI and Louisiana Office of Inspector General."
Prosecutors also accused the two of getting lines of credit from food distribution companies and, once the foundation was reimbursed by the state, defaulting on the lines of credit and keeping the money. A bogus catering company was also created to further the scheme, prosecutors said.
Nonprofit finance forms filed with the IRS indicate the NELLA Foundation is domiciled on a "Madison Avenue" in Darrow, a small Ascension Parish community along the Mississippi River and southeast of Gonzales.
But the unincorporated community and surrounding areas don't have a street by the name of "Madison Avenue." Other portions of those documents indicate the foundation is in Baton Rouge.
With his plea, Powell faces up to 20 years in prison; Smith faces the same prison time if convicted.
A copy of Powell's plea agreement had not been filed in the federal courts as of Monday evening.