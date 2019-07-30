PRAIRIEVILLE — The classroom wing of the new, 85,000-square-foot Bullion Primary School is getting finishing touches this week and will be open for its approximately 600 students when school begins on Aug. 8.
RHH Architecture and Stuart & Co. General Contractors, both based in Baton Rouge, worked ahead of schedule to have the classroom portion of the building, with a total of 26 classrooms, completed in time for the new school year, Chad Lynch, director of planning and construction, said.
"I've got school books in here," Lynch said Monday, at the school located on 17005 Sills Drive, at the back of the Bullion Crossing subdivision off Airline Highway in Prairieville.
With the original completion time of the $15 million school set for mid-October, finishing the classroom section in time for the new school year "was a better logistical plan for us," Lynch said.
Primary schools typically take about 18 months to complete, he said.
Work will continue on the office, library and cafeteria of the school, with those spaces opening in October. In the meantime, breakfast and lunch for students will be prepared and brought over from nearby Oak Grove Primary, Lynch said.
The design of the school — with classrooms on one end and the shared spaces, like the library and cafeteria, on the other — means that ongoing construction work won't interfere with the school day.
"The contractors will be working on their side, and we'll be teaching school on the other side," Lynch said.
The principal of the new school is Marguerite Guillot, and the assistant principal is Brandie Edwards. In March last year, residents using an online school district survey chose a bear cub as the mascot for Bullion Primary and the colors of red and black as the school colors.
Work on Bullion Primary began in July 2018 and is being funded by bonds that are being repaid by a 15.08-mill property tax that voters extended in 2016.
The new school will relieve overcrowding at Oak Grove Primary and Prairieville Primary, which have used temporary classroom buildings to help serve a growing student population in the Prairieville area.
Each of those schools had a student enrollment of close to 1,000 last school year, exceeding the ideal maximum level of 720 that the district has set for its primary schools.
"We're excited about it, with the district expanding like it is," School Board member Marty Bourgeois said of Bullion Primary's opening next week.
Bourgeois, who represents the area of Prairieville where the new school will open, said, "We really want to get the primary schools down to the right enrollment numbers."