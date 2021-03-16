Donaldsonville royalty met March 6 in Louisiana Square for photos with Mayor Leroy Sullivan.
The three queens were selected last year without the traditional pageant. While the coronavirus stopped the pageants from happening, queens were chose to represent Donaldsonville.
The Donaldsonville pageant program is managed by Donaldsonville Chamber Executive Director Juanita Pearley and Downtown Development Director Lee Melancon.
Miss Donaldsonville 2019 and 2020 Jaliyah Winchester, an LSU student, passed the crown to 2021 Miss Donaldsonville Gabrielle Johnson in front of the water fountain along Railroad Avenue. Johnson is a senior at Ascension Catholic High School.
Johnson has been a four-year member of the Ascension Catholic Sunshine Girls dance team, serving as captain for two years. She has been on the honor roll of excellence for two years. Her accomplishments include: District Literary Rally two years, State Literary Rally one year, Spanish 2 subject award and psychology subject award. She plans to study aerospace engineering and business administration with a minor in dance.
Miss Teen Donaldsonville is Ja’Kayla Landry, a student at Donaldsonville High School with dual enrollment at River Parishes Community College. Landry has been a member of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, Beta Club, National Honor Society and Duke Tip.
Little Miss Donaldsonville is A’Najiah Brown, a student at Lowery Elementary School. She was unable to attend. Brown is a student at Lowery Elementary School. She enjoys cheering and dancing.