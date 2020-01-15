When Ben Marcel, of Prairieville, runs the Louisiana Marathon in downtown Baton Rouge on Jan. 19, he will be raising money for The Arc of East Ascension, which has provided disability services and advocacy for his sister Mai-lin Marcel since 2011.
Ben Marcel, the founder and CEO of Torapath Technologies, has raised money for a number of nonprofits while training for the Louisiana Marathon, which will be his first . He raised $620 for the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center during the Our Lady of the Lake Amazing Half Marathon in March 2018, and $1,081 for the Options Foundation during the Louisiana Half Marathon in January 2019.
His goal is to raise $2,620, or $100 per mile, for The Arc of East Ascension in the Louisiana Marathon. He has also been nominated to be a star dancer for The Arc’s Dancing For A Cause fundraiser on July 11. To support his fundraising efforts, visit https://tinyurl.com/BensRunForACause.