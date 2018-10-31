Riders with and without disabilities will have opportunities to participate in a trail challenge from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship, 1300 Lawrence Parkway, St. Gabriel.
GaitWay riders will show their riding skills to family and friends, and riders will be able to participate in the open division of the trail challenge.
Community riders may compete riding a GaitWay therapy horse or their own mount. Community members are also invited to participate as volunteers.
Current GaitWay riders range from age 4 to 65 years and primarily include participants enrolled in equine assisted therapy to improve physical strength, balance and other physical skills in addition to social skills and independence. This year’s obstacle course will include barrels, poles, cavaletti (small jump) and arches, along with ball tasks and other objects to navigate.
In addition to the obstacle course, there will also be food and beverages available for purchase, as well as festival games and activities throughout the event.
For information, visit www.GaitWay.org.