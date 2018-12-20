Bringing joy to children in need brought approximately 200 adults and children of all ages together to participate in the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Christmas Crusade for Children program Dec. 11 at the Gonzales Walmart.
Deputies, residents and inmates helped shop and wrap presents for the annual event that's been going on for more than 20 years.
The program is part of a three-step process. Toys and donations are collected by local businesses, schools and Walmart. Volunteers then attend the shopping portion at Walmart to shop with a $40 budget per child. The following weekend, the toys are given to the children and their families.
"We are shopping for 850 children,” said Allison Hudson, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office public information officer. “At Christmas, everybody wants to give back, and this way everybody can play a part."
Families who receive donations must meet certain economic qualifications in order to receive gifts.
"Volunteers are shopping alongside deputies," Hudson said. "This gives the kids who are volunteering tonight a chance to learn at a young age there are those out there less fortunate than them and they could use the help. For adults, it's a sense of pride for helping someone else."
Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Bobby Webre expressed admiration for how the event brings a large amount of people together for a common good.
"We consider this organized chaos, but it's amazing how the community comes together for this," Webre said. "Kids are here giving rather than receiving. We will be serving 800 children with hundreds of parents and helping to give them all a better Christmas. Walmart has been wonderful all of these years."
Webre said the evening is a chance for residents to see a different side of deputies rather than just law enforcement officials.
"This event shows you cops are people, too,” Webre said. “They come together and help alongside citizens. Inmates also participate by bagging the items for the kids.
“This also benefits the men and women at the prison because they will help wrap presents and allows them to do something to give back to families."
Rex Siener, a 12-year-old Lake Elementary student, asked his mother, Raynell, to bring him to the event.
"Tonight is a way to do good things for kids who don't have a lot of stuff," he said.
"He really wanted to come to this,” Raynell Siener said. “He has an appreciation for the toys he has, but he wanted to help children who won't have many gifts for Christmas."
“The spirit is the still the same as it was 20 years ago,” said Webre, who has participated in all of the Christmas Crusades. "The gift of giving is still the same.
“The program itself has grown by leaps and bounds and continues to grow each year.”
Toys and money were collected throughout the parish by school dress-down days, business adoption of families and Black Friday toy bins at Walmart.