Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa presented a certificate of achievement to Eagle Scout Andrew Ray Poché during the Feb. 21 meeting of the Ascension Parish Council.
As his Eagle community service project, Poché, who is a member of Troop 65 in Gonzales, made several U.S. flag retirement receptacles and placed them strategically around the parish. In only three months he has collected and retired more than 100 U.S. flags.
Matassa congratulated Poché on his achievement, and stated, “The Eagle Scout rank is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. The title of Eagle Scout is held for life, thus giving rise to the phrase 'Once an Eagle, Always an Eagle.'”
Poché led the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the meeting.