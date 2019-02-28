GONZALES — Ascension Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating the second shooting in two weeks in the Bishop Woods area, this time one that left multiple vehicles and homes with damage but no injuries.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Monday to a report of multiple shots fired near Josh Brown Road northwest of Gonzales off La. 621, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement Thursday.

Last week, deputies and a Louisiana State Police task force captured and arrested a Baton Rouge man accused of being involved in an armed robbery in the same area of Ascension Parish in the early morning hours of Feb. 13.

But deputies said Thursday they do not believe the two shootings are connected. In the earlier shooting, a 60-year-old homeowner exchanged gunfire with suspected armed robbers during an attempted home invasion on Black Locust Street, killing one, a 20-year-old Baker man. The homeowner was shot in the stomach and remained in critical condition Thursday, deputies said.

Deputies have been unable to speak with the man to determine if that shooting was self-defense but captured the second suspected robber Feb. 21.

Anyone with information about the latest shooting in the Bishop Woods area should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-INFO (4636), text 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

The Advocate online editor Alex Shoemaker contributed to this story.