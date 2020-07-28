It's not too late to donate school supplies or money to Volunteer Ascension's School Tools Drive, which supplies paper, pencils, crayons and other needed items to school children around Ascension Parish.
The agency's annual School Tool's Drive, held earlier this month collected supplies and donations valued at $31,762.
"All the items have been counted and sorted so we know what we have and what we need to purchase," Volunteer Ascension Executive Director Sherry Denig said. The agency's shopping day was Monday.
The nonprofit will serve 400 students in the parish, with each receiving a backpack, school supplies, a school uniform and a box of produce.
Denig said the agency is working directly with the school counselor to identify the students in most need.
"As long as the donations continue, we will continue to serve more students," Denig said.
People wishing to help students can shop Volunteer Ascension's Amazon Wish List at https://a.co/aLxkXOS or make an online donation at https://mightycause.com/story/Schooltools.