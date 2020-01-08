The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Dec. 19-26:
Dec. 19
Aultman, Alfred D.: 55, 10033 Clark Road, Geismar, bond revocation, second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery.
Blackwell, Meagan: 32, 16340 Chris Drive, Prairieville, violations of protective orders, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Dickson, Elizabeth A.: 56, 22335 Crane St., Maurepas, misdemeanor theft.
Ray, Timothy L.: 37, 17372 E. Autumn Drive, Prairieville, obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud or forgery.
Washington, Joshua Shain: 29, 800 Riverview Complex, Apt. 106A, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, child desertion, cruelty to juveniles.
Dec. 20
Colgin, Justin Paul: 21, 36504 Shadow Lane, Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Dixon, Susan A.: 55, 14369 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property.
Lambert II, David C.: 43, 38186 Sunshine St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, false imprisonment, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
McCrory, Heather Dawn: 13491 K McCrory Road, Gonzales, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Aguillard, John Wallace: 27, 1115 N. Anita St., Gonzales, theft of a firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, in for court.
Carter, Colby: 29, 1310 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Williams, Jerry Webb: 56, 16408 Charles Gonzales Road, Prairieville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Becnel, Matthew: 35, 41232 Adelle Drive, Hammond, misdemeanor theft.
Scott, Quanmaine J.: 25, 38321 Dogwood St., Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Byrd-McCarthy, Ashley Danielle: 32, 2703 S. Remy Robert Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Mouton, Taryll Jude: 44, 415 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales, five counts of misdemeanor theft.
Dunn, Brandy M.: 38, 8608 Nottaway Drive, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court.
Gonzales, Tabitha: 36, 36800 N. Corbin St., Walker, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Pettit, Tabatha M.: 36, 36800 N. Corbin St., Walker, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Duncan Jr., Joseph: 36, 1111 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, dogfighting/training and possession of dogs for fighting.
Bringier, Jarret J.: 30, 4474 Jenkins Road, Darrow, dogfighting/training and possession of dogs for fighting.
Lilly, Jerome Brian: 34, 17275 Cherry Creek Drive, Prairieville, operating while intoxicated.
Baker, Wallace: 48, 163 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Baker, Jammie: 34, 1206 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Dec. 21
Fosdick, Anthony: 30, 41035 Lakeway Cove Ave., Gonzales, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Jackson, Michon Necole: 29, 2246 Stonewood Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Guidroz, Kijuan D.: 22, 4469 Southpark Drive, Baton Rouge, operating vehicle while license is suspended, expired motor vehicle insurance, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Williams, Keith: 37, 707 Fourth St., Donaldsonville, four counts of failure to appear in court, dogfighting/training and possession of dogs for fighting.
Duplessis, Sidney J.: 54, 633 W. Jeansonne St., Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Hill, Charles L.: 58, 1195 Hamilton Road, St. Francisville, probation violation.
Jones, Joshua: 32, 505 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, dogfighting/training and possession of dogs for fighting.
Gibson, Kendrick Kendell: 37, 3038 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, aggravated battery, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Hall, Dekeith L.: 32, 7185 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, felony theft.
Deamer, Brandon: 31, 5930 Ingram Drive, Baton Rouge, resisting an officer, felony theft.
Joseph, Robert: 35, 232 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, battery of a dating partner.
Jones, Joseph Terry: 52, 13473 Crawford Road, Gonzales, operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 22
Aguilar, Eugenio Salazar: 43, 601 E. Verna St., Gonzales, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Frances, Joseph Meron: 35, 414 Cross Creek, Amite, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/child endangerment law.
Payton, Ieshia Charmaine: 28, 38328 Cedar St., Gonzales, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, public intimidation/threat, operating while intoxicated.
Quinney, Debra D.: 53, 9927 Big Ben Ave., Baton Rouge, bond revocation, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Howard, Darrell: 53, 934 Nolan Ave., Donaldsonville, molestation of a juvenile, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Keller, Phillip Aaron: 45, 14429 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, parole violation, simple burglary/all others.
Michel, Shane Joseph: 44, 14417 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, monetary instrument abuse, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, simple burglary/all others.
Frederic, Stan Lee: 39, 16482 La. 929, Prairieville, contaminating water supplies, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, simple criminal damage to property, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Larks, Corliss: 59, 39025 Saturn Ave., Darrow, misdemeanor theft.
Brack, Travis; 43, 32322 N. La. 642, Paulina, two counts of misdemeanor theft, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Brewer Jr., Roland E.: 51, 2420 W. Orice Road, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Boyd, Markell: 20, 608 Daniels St., Baker, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Nicholas, Lacarla Jaronica: 25, 3620 La. 405, Donaldsonville, aggravated battery.
Whittington, Dale: 31, 7571 Heary Road, St. James, aggravated battery.
Hudson, Linsey Joel: 23, 1614 S. Lanoux Ave., No. 19, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Brown, Maritza Ruby: 27, 39502 Gregg Drive, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Jeffery, Matthew: 37, 3925 LW Adcock Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, failure to appear in court, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, three counts of stalking.
Reider, Tasha E.: 40, 10037 La.22, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Williams, Michael J.: 50, 1205 Cy Bean Road, Donaldsonville, dogfighting/training and possession of dogs for fighting.
Fowler, Nigini H.: 49, 43160 Pine Lake Drive, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Piper, John G.: 62, 44138 Penny St., St. Amant, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Taylor, Eva Walker: 45, 521 Betsy Ross Court, Laplace, misdemeanor theft.
Dec. 24
Shorty Jr., Willie Christopher: 26, 839 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, dog running at large, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Dowden, Taylor Lee: 42, 37400 W. Hillside Drive, Prairieville, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer.
Saeed, Ali Ahmed Mohammed: 31, 1096 Second More Drive, Antioch, California, consumption or carrying of alcoholic beverages in public, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, urinating in public.
Zeretzke, Alexander Philip: 33, 17346 La. 933, Prairieville, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Armelin, Krystal Michelle: 28, 5695 Villa A, Carville, misdemeanor theft.
Webb, Laquencia Wyketa: 22, 10034 Ardoon Drive, Baker, felony theft.
Harris, Brandi Danielle: 25, 5656 Autumn Blossom, Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Moore, Michelle Latrese: 40, 5734 Kleinpeter Road, Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Holiday, Brielle Dekoda: 18, 2344 Cable St., Baton Rouge, felony theft.
White, Theresa: 42, 723 Arnold Ave., River Ridge, felony theft.
Hebert, Neil: 37, 723 Arnold Ave., River Ridge, felony theft.
Nethersole, Mark: 33, 39076 Prairie North Drive, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Johnson, Stephanie Rita: 31, 15285 Airline Highway, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Simon, Donald: 45, 8534 Oleander St., New Orleans, reckless operation, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft, aggravated battery, felony aggravated flight from an officer, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Dec. 25
Sihto, Ginger: 40, 40345 La. 42, Prairieville, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Pry, David Eli: 32, 1346 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Callender III, John Albert: 25, 45087 Huntington Drive, St. Amant, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required, domestic abuse battery.
Davis, Donnie: 31, 12333 La Maugiel Road, Baton Rouge, violations of protective orders.
Felker, Samuel Cooper: 26, address unavailable, arraignment, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Johnson, Jeffeory: 40, 41146 Rhea St., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Lionel R.: 55, 12281 Deck Blvd., Geismar, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Dec. 26
Batiste, Vonzell Dontrell: 31, 925 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery.
Miller, Kenneth Dwayne: 32, 33 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, dogfighting/training and possession of dogs for fighting.
Chatman, Blake Anthony: 35, 10528 Sunrise St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Solite, Christopher: 21, 16228 Keystone Blvd., Prairieville, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Fowler, Jamarcus Anthony: 26, 948 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Vonilla, Joaquin: 43, 13056 Carrie Lane, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.