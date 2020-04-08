Florist Mary Johnston, of Merry Floral in New Orleans, demonstrated her creative, free-form style of floral design at the March 4 meeting of the Gonzales Garden Club, held in the Gonzales Public Safety Center.
Gonzales Garden Club members get tips from floral designer
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
