Florist Mary Johnston of Merry Floral in New Orleans, front and center, demonstrated her creative, free-form style of floral design at the March 4 meeting of the Gonzales Garden Club. Club members gathering for the meeting in the Gonzales Public Safety Center are, from left, Barbara Guillot, Cathy Venable, Sandy Stewart, Dale Bowman, Pam Fiegel, Cynthia Cagnolatti, Marilyn Rice, Myra Mire, Barbara McCormick, Janis D’Benedetto, Gwen Heck, Mary Jo Pohlig, Patti Mouton, Elizabeth Saffell, Mabel Savoy, Conchita Richey, Loretta Ramirez and Ellen Posey.