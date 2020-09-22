With a mask mandate in place for the state to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, school-age children are required to take precautions and wear face masks daily. To help support the cause and reduce the risk of infection, Eatel Corp. has donated 2,000 masks to Ascension Parish schools.
The masks will cover all fifth grade students across the school system, according to a news release.
“It’s our mission to support education in the communities we serve," said Josh Descant, president of Eatel. “Whether it’s by providing masks to help keep students and educators safe, using our fiber infrastructure to facilitate uninterrupted distance learning or livestreaming school events including graduations and sporting events — we are always looking to find ways to help our partners in education find solutions that create positive impact and experiences.”
The masks are breathable, adjustable and feature a fun tech design. With the help of Assistant Superintendent A. Denise Graves, Director of Primary Schools Elizabeth Stafford, Public Information Officer Jackie Tisdell and Eatel’s marketing team, the masks were distributed earlier this month to Bluff Ridge Primary School, Bullion Primary School, Central Primary School, Duplessis Primary School, Dutchtown Primary School, G.W. Carver Primary School, Galvez Primary School, Gonzales Primary School, Lakeside Primary School, Lake Elementary School, Lowery Elementary School, Oak Grove Primary School, Pecan Grove Primary School, Prairieville Primary School, Sorrento Primary School, Spanish Lake Primary School and St. Amant Primary School.
“This is just one of many things Eatel does for Ascension public schools,” said Superintendent David Alexander. “Eatel is an outstanding partner to education. We are grateful for their support and their friendship!”