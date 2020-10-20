The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 41-21 victory on the road in Morgan City against Central Catholic.
ACHS rushed for 386 yards and finished with 504 total yards on the night. Quarterback Bryce Leonard got the Bulldogs going with a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:41 left in the first quarter and a 7-0 lead. The Bulldog defense got three consecutive stops to start the game, including several behind the line of scrimmage.
“Our defense played very well today; we played physical at the line of scrimmage and were able to tackle their skill guys in space,” said coach Benny Saia. Running back Khai Prean scored consecutive touchdowns of 15 yards and 34 yards to give the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead.
“The play of our offensive line was really good this week; they opened holes for Khai, Casey Mays and Bryce all night,” Saia said.
Prean finished with 211 yards on 13 carries and had 3 touchdowns. CCMC got on the board with 11:03 left in the second quarter when quarterback Freddie Calloway of the Eagles scored on a 6-yard run. Calloway was hurt on the play and never returned. ACHS added two more touchdowns before halftime included a Leonard 14-yard touchdown and back up quarterback Jacob Dunn added a short touchdown, it was set up by a 53-yard run by him on the same drive.
ACHS led 34-7 at the half and never looked back. “We really played well in all three phases tonight, both lines of scrimmage were physical for us,” Saia said. The Eagles came out in the third quarter with a new quarterback, Caleb O’Con, and put a nice drive that ended with a Damondrick Blackburn touchdown of three yards, that cut the lead to 34-14. The Bulldogs answered with a Prean 34-yard touchdown run and a 41-14 lead with a few minutes remaining in the third quarter. Leonard used his arm and legs all night to move the chains for ACHS. Leonard’s favorite receiver was his twin brother, Brooks Leonard, as he finished with three catches for 86 yards.
One of Leonards’ catches was a leaping catch of 39 yards that he laid out for and came down with a defender hanging on him. “You could see that Brooks and Bryce were really in sync tonight, we just have to keep improving in our passing game, this will allow us to run the ball with success,” Saia said.
Leonard finished with 115 yards passing, 97 yards rushing and two touchdowns. ACHS held CCMC to 248 total yards.
The Bulldog defensive line led by J’Mond Tapp, Owen Smith, Tre’ Williams, Grant Richard, Devin Pedescleaux and Jacque Husers were strong and able to rotate to stay fresh all night. Defensive back Matthew Lafleur and linebacker Dunn led the Bulldogs in tackles, making several plays near the line of scrimmage. Lafleur had an interception for ACHS. Dunn was 5/6 on extra points on the night.
ACHS (2-0) will host district rival, White Castle, on Thursday night at Floyd Boutte Memorial stadium. “White Castle has a very good team, plenty athleticism and size, they are well coached, it will be a big test for us” said Coach Saia.
Scores from last week's games:
Parish Football
Ascension Catholic (2-0) 41, CCMC 21
Next: AC hosts White Castle on Oct. 22.
St. Amant (3-0) 33, Lutcher 13
Next: St. Amant at McKinley Oct. 23
Dutchtown (3-0) 62, Rayne 14
Next: Dutchtown hosts Woodlawn Oct. 23
Donaldsonville (2-1)18, New Iberia 27
Next: Donaldsonvile hosts ED White Oct. 23
East Ascension(2-1) 9, St. Charles 17
Next: EA hosts Catholic BR Oct. 23
Ascension Christian (1-2) 7, Haynes 40
Next: Ascension Christian at Central Private Oct. 23
Parish Volleyball
Division 1
Dutchtown 16-4, 5th
St. Amant 10-4, 6th
East Ascension 1-15, 45th
Division 4
Donaldsonville 3-3, 30th
Division 5
Ascension Catholic 11-7, 5th
Ascension Christian 10-8, 14th
East Ascension 30, Warren Easton 27, double OT
St. Amant 46, Sophie B. Wright 0
Donaldsonville 24, White Castle 0
Dutchtown 31, Vandebilt 20
Westminister 48, Ascension Christian 21