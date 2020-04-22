The River Parishes Community College Foundation is providing students in need with tablet computers they can use to complete their coursework while classes are online, and the campus computer labs and libraries are closed, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tablets were purchased with donations from the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Foundation and RPCC Foundation board member Beryl Scanlan Smith, according to a news release.
To contribute toward the purchase of more tablet computers, visit www.rpcc.edu/about-us/rpcc-foundation or email Lillie Murphy at lmurphy@rpcc.edu.