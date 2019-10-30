Nearly 200 descendants of Dutchtown farmers John Cledament Mire and Charlotte Richard Mire gathered at the American Legion Hall in Gonzales for a family reunion Sept. 21.
The honorees were the Mires' two surviving children: Willa Mire Aldridge Bishop, 93, and Pershing J. Mire, 99. Descendants of the honorees and their siblings Hilda Mire Bourgeois and Burnise Mire Major traveled from as far away as New Jersey and Oregon to attend.
The day was filled with reminiscing of childhood days at the grandparents', a slide show by Ashlee Hanson, photo sessions with photographer Stacie Brock Crawford and photo booth fun with props donated by Anita Mire LeBlanc, Dina LeBlanc Domangue, Lynette Latiolais Mire and Ashlee Hanson.
Jambalaya was cooked by brothers Myles and Norris Mire. A sauce piquant was cooked by brothers Tommy "Bama" and Randall Aldridge. The cooks received lots of well-meaning advice from family members during the process. Event organizers thanked Mack Aldridge for deck repair and maintenance.
Display boards and a family genealogy booklet were compiled and constructed by Ruth Hanson with assistance from Joyce Major Amedee, Stephanie Harrison and James Mire.This booklet, along with an edition of a local history book by Pie Lanoux, were handed out to the 24 first cousins. Points of interest were highlighted by Lura Mire Kamiya, who manned the registration desk for the event.
Joyce Amedee organized the event along with committee members Ruth Hanson, Lura Kamiya and Randall Aldridge.