Ascension public schools has chosen Rhonda Gillard as principal of Bluff Ridge Primary School and Matthew Monceaux as principal of Bluff Middle School, both opening in September in Prairieville. Both will start work in their new positions in January, according to a news release.
Bluff Ridge Primary is at 14191 La. 73 and Bluff Middle School is at 15464 Bluff Road.
Gillard has been in education for more than 19 years. After teaching for six years in New Orleans and one year in Georgia, Gillard and her family relocated to Ascension Parish in 2006. In 2007, she joined the Ascension Parish school system as a teacher at Dutchtown Primary School. She later became an instructional coach at Prairieville Primary and took part in the opening of Sorrento Primary School as an assistant principal in 2011. In 2017, she was appointed to her current position of principal of G.W. Carver Primary School.
Gillard earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master's degree in social work from Southern University at New Orleans. She found her passion for education after completing a teaching certification program at Xavier University of New Orleans. After eight years of teaching, Gillard returned to school to earn a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
She is married to Eric Gillard and is the mother of her 23-year-old son, E.J., and 17-year-old daughter, Endya.
Monceaux began his education career in Ascension Parish in 2007. He worked as a teacher at Dutchtown High School before serving as assistant principal of Lowery Middle School for two years. In 2015, he moved to East Ascension High School to serve as an assistant principal. Then, he was appointed to serve as St. Amant High School's associate principal in 2017, a position he currently holds.
Monceaux earned a bachelor's degree in history and a master's degree in education from LSU. He also earned a master's degree in educational leadership and a doctorate in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
He and his wife, Heidi, have four children: Hayden, Jeremy, Ella and Avery.
For information about progress on the new schools, visit www.apsb.org/construction.