Volunteer Ascension's School Tools drive kicks off
Donations are being accepted for Volunteer Ascension's annual School Tools Drive. The program provides needed school supplies for Ascension Parish students.
The nonprofit is hoping to raise $50,000.
To donate, visit www.mightycause.com/story/Schooltools.
Finding Nemo interactive movie
Watch the ocean adventures of Marlin, Dory and Nemo in this interactive version of Finding Nemo, where kids get to participate in the action. When certain scenes or prompts happen in the movie, audience members will have to respond by eating a snack, telling jokes, and moving around in their chairs. Space and supplies are limited.
- Thursday, June 23 at Gonzales
- Tuesday, June 28 at Galvez
- Thursday, June 30 at Dutchtown.
Designed for kids 6-8 years old. Showtime is at 5 p.m.
Dad’s Day Out at Camp Read S’more
Bring your dad or a father figure to Ascension Parish Library to build a tent and share stories by the campfire. Test your skills at ring toss, see who can bowl better and make marshmallow crafts.
The event is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Dutchtown; and Saturday, July 2, at Gonzales.
The program is for children up to age 8.
The crafts from this program will be available for pick up at the Donaldsonville library on Monday, June 27, while supplies last.
Drum Roll Please
Elizabeth Vidos, known as Lady Chops, is bringing her one-woman drumming show to Ascension Parish Library. Elizabeth is a talented percussionist whose past work includes performing in the hit show "STOMP." Her show Drum Roll Please incorporates more than 15 instruments, including buckets, body percussion and the Cajun rub board.
Catch the beat at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the library in Dutchtown or at 2 p.m. at the Gonzales location, or later that day at 2 p.m. at the library in Gonzales; or catch the show at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Wag Center in Donaldsonville or later that day at 2 p.m. at the Galvez library.
Vaccinations offered
The Ascension Parish Health Unit is offering COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for area residents. Call the Gonzales Health Unit at (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.
Summer Farmers Market every Saturday
The Highway 621 Outdoor Farmers Market, 39275 La. 621, has kicked off its new season. The market will be open from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday until August.
The market includes fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, salsa, baked goods and other items.
For information on the market or to sign up as a vendor, call Jaise Templet (225) 715-9106 or visit facebook.com/Hwy621OutdoorMarket.
RAAM seeking volunteers
The River Road African American Museum is seeking volunteers to assist with tours, special events and educational programs.
All volunteers receive free admission to all museum events, professional development seminars and an opportunity to meet people from around the world.
Volunteers should have a friendly personality, good verbal and written communication skills, and a love of local history.
If you have five to 10 hours a week and are interested in sharing history, call at (225) 474-5553 or email at melanie@aamuseum.org.