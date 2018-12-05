The public is invited to join the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, at 10550 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13. at 7 p.m. A representative from the school’s Enrollment Services Office will be available to answer questions and present information about the school.
Eighth, ninth and tenth graders and their families are encouraged to attend and learn more about the school’s unique academic opportunities and exciting student life.
LSMSA offers a variety of benefits for the state’s brightest up-and-coming students, including a credentialed faculty, small class sizes, college-level curricula and a diverse environment and student population.
LSMSA’s application for admission is free and online at www.LSMSA.edu/apply.