A home surveillance video shows the dramatic collision between a 5-year-old boy riding his electric scooter and an oncoming sport utility vehicle in the Quail Creek neighborhood of Ascension Parish.

The video from a home security camera appears to show the boy riding down from a driveway across Oak View Drive on Tuesday as the SUV moves down the street in Prairieville.

The vehicle does not appear to slow down until after the collision. Family members said the boy was dragged under the SUV for 20 to 30 feet.

The video captures the crunch of the collision and then records a female voice screaming and shouting "Oh, my God" three times.

"Oh, my God, call 911," the voice adds fourth time.

Moments later neighbors rush out of their homes to render aid to the boy, who was released from the hospital Friday afternoon but had injuries to his face, the back of his head, lung and brain.

"He's up and about, watching TV and eating Funyuns," the boy's dad, Brandon Reider, 40, said Friday morning at the hospital.

Reider provided the video to The Advocate on Friday evening in an attempt to dispute an early Ascension sheriff's news statement from deputies who said the boy fell off his scooter in front of the SUV.

Reider said the video was taken from two surveillance cameras at his home. Reider said he did not witness the crash but was inside his home at the time.

The Advocate provided Sheriff Bobby Webre a copy of the video Friday night. Webre said his office would want a copy from Reider and may analyze it.

"It's a horrible accident, no question. How fast the vehicle was going, that would be the determining factor," among other facts able to be gleaned from the video, the sheriff said.

Webre said it does not appear either the boy on the scooter or the driver stopped before the crash. Webre added that in the video, it doesn't appear the boy fell.

The sheriff said he did not believe any citations were issued as a result of the crash.

Reider said Friday he hadn't yet provided the video to the Sheriff's Office but intends to. He said that in the days immediately after the crash, he was too upset worrying about and caring for his son to spend the time trying to narrow down the security footage.

Reider said he was thankful for the quick action of his neighbors to revive his son before emergency responders arrived.

He said one neighbor, a pharmacist whom Reider dubbed "my son's angel," provided cardiopulmonary resuscitation to bring his son back. Reider said it took a "good little minute" to get his boy breathing again, though the father said it seemed like "forever."

Reider said he is not so interested in seeing charges brought against driver but is concerned with the driver's apparent speed on a neighborhood road. "There are signs that say, 'Children at play. Slow.'"

He said he may seek to have parish government add speed bumps to his street.

Yet, Reider said, he and his wife have decided not to hold a grudge against the driver, who's name officials have not released, because it wouldn't be healthy to hang onto those feelings.

"And so you got let go. You got to forgive," Reider said.