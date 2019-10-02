Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Sept. 16-20:
CIVIL SUITS
Louisiana State Administration Division, Office of Community Development and Recovery Unit Disaster v. Jennifer Moore aka Jenefier Revador Moore, monies due.
Mariah L. Strick v. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co., Brock Services LLC and Bennie L. Netters, damages.
State of Louisiana v. Shedrick Mumphrey, forfeiture/seizure.
Citibank NA v. James E. Hatampa, open account.
Citibank NA v. Jason Barbay, open account.
Citibank NA v. Hurley Norrick, open account.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper v. Christopher S. Hoven, executory process.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Caleb Aronstein, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Vera Redditt, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lynn Farmer, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Herbert Breme Etienne, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jennifer Ducro, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Otis Anderson Jr., open account.
American Express National Bank v. Toni Blank aka Toni D. Blank, open account.
Autovest LLC v. Michelle Templet, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Akentha Smith, open account.
Antonio Alfaro Vargas v. Vanessa Noemi Pulido, damages.
Ally Bank v. Christopher Vallet Jr., executory process.
Jefferson Capital Systemsllc v. Shantia Jones and Jamison Jones, contract.
Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union FKA and Jefferson Financial Credit Union v. Debra Denise Taylor and Paul Joseph Taylor, promissory note.
Dustin Rozas v. Petrin LLC, damages.
Total Choice Federal Credit Union v. Keifier Long, promissory note.
Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union FKA and Jefferson Financial Credit Union v. Arlen R. Blackwell II, promissory note.
Kentrell Riley v. Crystal Haymond Riley, damages.
Simpson Quinn v. Amguard Insurance Co. and Gauthier Amedee Professional Law Corp, damages.
Joseph Williams v. Auto Club Family Insurance Co. and Morgan Taylor, damages.
United States of Americarural Development and United States Department of Agriculture v. Janet E. Poche, executory process.
Pelican Point Golf Community Homeowner v. Christopher J. Matthews and Donna F. Matthews, injunction.
Savings Fund Society dba Wilmington Christiana Trust v. Nijel L. Hill, executory process.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Wykisha Wyomi Gross, executory process.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Arnold D. White Jr. aka Arnold Success White, Rose M. White aka Rose Marie White, executory process.
Brett Davis and Shirleen Ross v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Jacob Bradley, damages.
Ronald L Liebert Construction Services v. Scott E. Landrem, John Landrem and Debra Landrem, open account.
United States of America Rural Development and United States Department of Agricultural v. Selina M. Chiquet, executory process.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Chasity Lovely, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Taylor E. Dille, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sheila A. Acosta, open account.
Onemain Financial Group LLC Successor, Onemain Financial Services Inc. ASF, Wilmington Trust NA and Springleaf Funding Trust v. Lisa Villeneuve, promissory note.
Ally Bank v. George W. Foreman and Trevor W. Foreman, contract.
American Express National bank v. Charles L. Sanders, open account.
American Express National bank v. Charles L. Sanders and C's Transportation Services LLC, open account.
Andre P. Obo Gauthier v. Louisiana State Children and Family and Jerry Oubre, damages.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper v. George H. Swartz aka George Swartz, Georgia Wells Swartz aka Georgia W. Swartz aka Goergia Swartz, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Alicia Stelly Brack v. Donovan Joseph Brack, divorce.
Kimberli Taillon v. Darrin P. Taillon, divorce.
Renni Rossi Diez v. John Caleb Diez Jr., divorce.
Victoria Owens v. Christopher Owens, divorce.
Jesica Martin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Thomas North, paternity.
Krista Bozzelle Bourgeois v. Sean Douglas Bourgeois, divorce.
Jonquin Thomas v. Chelsea Thomas, divorce.
Velvet Watkins v. Joseph Watkins Jr., divorce.
Eric J. Petite v. Gina R. Petite, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Joseph Louis White IV
Succession of Gaynell Ann Hebert Holland
Succession of Eula Mae Thomas Stewart, Charlie Lee Stewart