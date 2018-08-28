GONZALES — With flood insurance premiums coming up for renewal in mid-September on 12 school buildings, the Ascension Parish School Board is seeing increases over last September's premium, largely to meet FEMA requirements on new coverage for content at two of the schools that have been restored from flood damage.
Brad Hughes, with Hughes Insurance of Gonzales, told members of the School Board's insurance committee Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency requires flood insurance coverage on contents in school restoration projects once FEMA has reimbursed the school district for the cost of those repairs.
"As project work sheets close out, FEMA is adding content coverage" requirements, Chad Lynch, the district's director of planning and construction, said.
Hughes said the school district and its consultant CSRS had just learned of the additional insurance requirement in recent days.
To date, the school district has received reimbursement for work done to restore two schools, St. Amant Primary and St. Amant Middle, which are among the 12 schools nearing the Sept. 20 date for flood insurance renewals, Hughes said.
The resulting premium for the renewals will be at $314,350, compared to September renewals of $279,316 in 2017, Hughes said.
The School Board will vote on the renewal at its next meeting, on Sept. 4.