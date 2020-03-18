Cancer survivors and their caregivers will take the celebratory first lap at the annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Ascension Parish at 3 p.m. May 2 at Cabela's, 2200 West Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales.
Everyone who has ever been diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers are encouraged to join the celebration. As the survivors walk, other participants will cheer them on. There will be a balloon release, a luminaria ceremony, great food and a raffle.
Money raised at the Relay for Life of Ascension Parish will help the American Cancer Society provide information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.
To participate, visit relayforlife.org/ascensionla, or call the American Cancer Society at (800) 227-2345.