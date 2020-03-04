Amateur Radio Club meets
The Ascension Amateur Radio Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in the meeting room at the Gonzales Fire Department on Orice Roth Road in Gonzales. Anyone interested in amateur radio is invited to attend.
FFA plant sale
St. Amant FFA's annual plant and tree sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 at the school. Preorder fruit trees by visiting www.stamantffa.com.
The club is also holding its second annual farmers market with craft vendors, fresh vegetables and more.
Explore the pour
Artist Nathalie Bagwell will lead a class in the art of “pouring” paint to produce a stunning artwork. Classes will be held March 7 and March 14 with additional classes April 4 and April 18 at the Depot Gallery in Gonzales. Each class is separate, and you can attend one or several classes. Adults and children are welcome, each child under 10 years of age must be accompanied by an adult to assist.
Class fee is $30 per session. Register early to reserve your spot. The adult registration form can be found at www.riverregionartassociation.org.
For more information call the Depot Gallery at (225) 644-8496. The Depot Gallery is located at 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
Cara's House ready to 'egg' your house
Cara's House, a nonprofit animal group that operates the parish animal shelter, is hosting a fundraiser that promises to "egg your house" just in time for Easter.
But this egging is not the messy kind. For a fee, the group will fill your yard with stuffed eggs on Easter morning. The service will be provided for 25 eggs at a cost of $15; 50 eggs for $30 and 100 eggs for $50.
Orders must be placed by April 3.
To order, visit eggtheyardch.formstack.com/forms/egg_the_yard_2020
Honoring Vietnam veterans
Mark your calendar for the 4 p.m. March 24 program at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville honoring Vietnam veterans.
Retired Master Sgt. Tanya Whitney will conduct the ceremony. Pins will be presented to the veterans and spouses of deceased veterans at the cemetery. They will also be able to sign up to have a certificate of honor mailed to them. Refreshments will be served. Registration is required.
To RSVP for the program, call the library at (225) 473-8052.