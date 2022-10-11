The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 22-29:
Sept. 22
Samantha Edmonston: 16146 Bolivar Drive, Prairieville; 55; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000-$25,000
Jade S. Davis: 2525 WB Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; 19; identity theft under $300
Martin Luther Vidrine: 17476 Eagles Perch Drive; Prairieville; 37; obstruction of justice/burglary, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, simple burglary on an inhabited dwelling
Shelby L. Mitchell: 39173 Babin Road, Gonzales; 28; unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000
Keron D. Landry: 917 Carlos Ave. Unit D, Gonzales; 36; parole violation, monetary instrument abuse, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance-oxycodone, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance-suboxone, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance-cocaine, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance-methamphetamine, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, illegal carry of weapons in crime or with controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Tiffany Lynn Lesage: 12229 Roddy Road, Gonzales; 50; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Colby Michael Boutain: 306 College St., Napoleonville; 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
William Waits: 37199 La. 621, Prairieville; 36; surety, violations of protective orders, theft less than $1,000
Rebecca Thomassie: 37199 La. 621, Prairieville; 30; theft less than $1,000
Sept. 23
Emaneaul Deshun Collins: 1508 S. Augusta Ave., Gonzales; 44; insulting or threatening an officer
Mica L. Hatcher: 40311 Jack LeBlanc Road, Gonzales; 45; failure to appear bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Jeffery Allen: 41071 Talonwood Drive, Gonzales; 38; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct; interfering with a law enforcement investigation
Tavana Shandrieka Cain: 1821 St. Phillip St., No. 135, New Orleans; 24; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace-simple assault, inciting a riot
Kendrix Beyonce Starks: 17950 Airline Highway, Prairieville; 21; rioting, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Brant Marion Halker: 2138 S. Commerce Ave., No. 101, Gonzales; 47; failure to appear-bench warrant
Isaac Anthony Hidalgo: 17036 Blue Ridge Drive, Prairieville; 20; surety, breach of bail condition, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance-hydrocodone, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance-ketamine, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law-drug-free zone, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Haille Rae Wells: 4140 Private Drive, No. 24, Torbert; 20; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Sept. 24
Christopher James Smith: 44444 Melancon St., Lot 34, Sorrento; 36; resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery
Jamya Dory Williams: 1042 Gemini Drive, Reserve; 23; failure to appear bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jozi Allyn Martin: 12485 Dedon Road, St. Amant; 33; criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple battery
Davonta Clifton Herbert: 5428 Barres St., St. James; 29; general speed law, violations of registration provisions, when lighted lamps are required, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating vehicle when license is suspended, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Larry J. Williams: 5154 Mars Drive, Darrow; 45; surety, failure to appear bench warrant, fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Lamonnia Lashae Leblanc: 3060 Lemanville Cut Off Road, Donaldsonville; 21; disturbing the peace-simple assault, simple battery
Rose Lee Harris: 112 Bayou Oaks Drive, Donaldsonville; 35; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, two counts theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass-trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery, resisting an officer
Dwayne Turner: 2102 Richland Ave., Gonzales; 22; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Tyrese Jeremiah Davis: 5416 La. 1, Napoleonville; 24; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, flight from an officer
Robert Love: 16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge; 43; false personation of a peace officer
Cameron Fletcher: 3200 Ann Drive, Vacherie; 24; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Jaci Lynn Melancon: 41244 Little Place Road, Gonzales; 37; domestic abuse battery
Aaron Michael Melancon: 41244 Little Place Road, Gonzales; 44; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, aggravated battery
George Nicholas Bourque: 41244 Little Place Road, Gonzales; 43; aggravated second degree battery, aggravated battery
Derek Quentin Turner Jr.: 2526 Cleveland Ave., New Orleans; 19; resisting an officer, reckless operation, driver must be licensed, fugitive other state jurisdiction
Gary Elliott Weatherford: 42245 Moody Dixon Road, No. 9, Prairieville; 47; state probation violation, aggravated battery
Sept. 26
Nathaniel Miles: 38294 Holly St., Gonzales; 26; simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Jeremy K. Stephens: 39155 Lee Stevens Lane, Prairieville; 39; simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Jasri Dominick: 1625 N. Cedar Ave., Gonzales; 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Terrell J. Bladsacker: 1202 S. Stacy Ave., Gonzales; 50; failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts theft less than $1,000
Randy Lane Boyd: 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; 26; aggravated second degree battery
Antonio Carpenter: 329 E. Verna St., Gonzales; 23; parole violation, illegal carrying of weapons-second offense
Aaron Henderson: 1633 Genola Road, Clinton; 33; monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud
Derico Jerard Williams Jr.: 5348 Canterdale Ave., Baton Rouge; 22; three counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
James C. Campbell III: 10144 Darryl Drive, Baton Rouge; 27; two counts failure to appear bench warrant
Kandi Denise Hampton: 3476 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge; 37; resisting an officer, criminal trespass-all other offenses, theft less than $1,000
Sept. 27
Travon Jackson: 12043 Roddy Road, No. 6, Gonzales; 26; reckless operation, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, aggravated assault with a firearm
Christopher Rogers: 3141 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge; 32; state probation violation
Marrion Daniel: 1832 Denver Drive, Baton Rouge; 56; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Dustin J. Trosclair: 17369 J.T. Roddy Road, Prairieville; 41; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, exploitation of the infirmed, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance-methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance-clonazepam, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Rachel Plescia Jenkins: 17345 J.T. Roddy Road, Prairieville; 38; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance-clonazepam, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance-methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, exploitation of the infirmed, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, forgery
Christopher William Elias: 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; 44; two counts simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, obscenity, aggravated assault
Reed James Bayham: 16487 E. Spanish Oaks Court, Prairieville; 18; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance-hydrocodone, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, terrorizing
Craig Darnell Harris Jr.: 305 ½ W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; 31; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Kaley Mary Dowdy: 12285 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant; 23; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Nakia Deshane Sharrette: 115 First St., Donaldsonville; 46; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Blake Anthony Tramonte: 13501 St. Mark’s Place, Gonzales; 19; drag racing and racing on public roads-serious bodily injury or death, negligent injuring, reckless operation
Aja Janee Miles: 504 E. Rome St., Gonzales; 23; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Sara Faye Johnston: 9485 Huntington Drive, Denham Springs; 32; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Haven Trell Thompson: 13063 K.C. Road, Gonzales; 19; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation
Brittany Mae Soileau: 37313 La. 74, No. 153, Geismar; 23; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000
John Michael Thompson: 518 Williams St., Donaldsonville; 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Melissa Acy: 45073 Chutie Lane, St. Amant; 48; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance-methamphetamine, theft less than $1,000, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, failure to appear-bench warrant
Roderick A. Harris: 8477 Main St., Sorrento; 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Sept. 29
Shannon Kendrick Scott: 4845 Cardenas Drive, New Orleans; 22; false certificates, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, reckless operation, resisting an officer, maximum speed limit
Shane Gautreau: 41318 Orchid Drive, Prairieville; 51; criminal trespass-trespassing of real property