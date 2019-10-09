The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in conjunction with the Ascension Parish Health Unit will be holding quarterly distributions of commodities in Ascension Parish.
The next distribution will be from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at the Lemman Center, 1100 Clay St., Donaldsonville.
The Gonzales distribution will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave.
The commodities program is a federal program that makes donated foods available to emergency feeding organizations that provide food staples to qualified individuals and families to relieve emergency situations.