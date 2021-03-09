The Southern University Ag Center in Baton Rouge will host its 2021 Virtual Livestock Experience from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 via Zoom.
The free event is open to all youth.
During the experience, participants will receive information from livestock show judges and educators on animal selection, feeding and proper facilities for swine, cattle, sheep, goats and other animals.
The administration of the Southern University Ag Center recommended hosting the Virtual Livestock Experience instead of the traditional Livestock and Poultry Show to keep our exhibitors, supporters, and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We still wanted to have an event for the youth of Louisiana to learn and benefit from as they continue to raise animals for years to come,” said Harold Mellieon Jr., livestock show director for the Southern University Ag Center. “Having speakers and presenters that are also judges and educators sharing the information with the participants is also a huge benefit because the youth will be able to see how making small changes in their husbandry practices can make a difference in the show ring. And with this being virtual, our participants and their families can be in the safety of their home, absorbing all of the information and asking questions to prepare for the 80th annual show in 2022.”
Registration is required to participate, to register for the Virtual Livestock Experience visit http://bit.ly/3b7FtV1.