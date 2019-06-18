Check out these events at area branches of the Ascension Parish Library.
ASK A LAWYER: Attorneys affiliated with the Pro Bono Project of the Baton Rouge Bar Association will be available for one-on-one 15-minute sessions for legal advice on a first-come, first-served basis from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. For information, call (225) 647-3955.
SUMMER READING: "Universe of Reading" summer reading programs are underway at the Ascension Parish Library.
- Fear Factor Food for young people entering grades four through eight at 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42. The program will be repeated at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. and at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar.
- Night Sky Art for young people entering grades six through 12 at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. All materials will be provided, including an apron. This might get messy, so wear old clothing, just in case.
- An alien abduction party for young people entering grades four through eight will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Participants will celebrate their love of extraterrestrials and all things out-of-this-world, creating cow abduction lamps and foil hats to keep safe. The program will be repeated at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St.
- An Ozobot Races program will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. Participants will use simple computer coding to race fun little robots, as part of a regular series held in partnership with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The program is geared for teens entering grades six through 12, but is open to everyone.
- A bilingual storytime for children 7 years old and younger and their parents will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Stories will be read in both English and Spanish.
- Astronaut training academy for toddlers and preschoolers will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. All ages are welcome for this event, in which children will practice gross and fine motor skills through a series of fun, physical space activities.
- A story character ball, geared for children in lower elementary school but open to everyone, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St. Children are invited to come dressed as their favorite book, movie or TV show character for a dance party with lots of balloons. The program will be repeated at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd.
- Spa day for teens entering grades six through 12 will be at 4 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Participants will learn tips and tricks for applying nail wraps, which are basically stickers for your fingernails. The program will be repeated at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville.
- No-bake treats will be the theme of a cooking program for teens entering grades six through 12 at 4 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Participants will try out fun new recipes that are easy to re-create at home.
- A Bots for Tots make-and-take program geared toward toddlers and preschoolers will be held from 9 a.m.m to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St. Even the youngest of children can complete this super-simple robot-building craft on their own. The program will be repeated at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd.
- Children in upper elementary school will create paper bag trees out of paper lunch bags and construction paper at 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. The program will be repeated at 6 p.m. June 27 at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar.
- There will be bingo games for all ages on Tuesday, June 25, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. Beach-themed picture bingo for children from prekindergarten through first grade will be at 9:30 a.m., with traditional bingo for grades two through five at 10:30 a.m. All ages will be welcome for traditional bingo at 6:30 p.m.
- Children in upper elementary school will use the StarWalk2 app for a star-gazing program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Participants will also make a kaleidoscope-telescope and a candy constellation game.
- The secrets of making a great cup of coffee will be revealed during a coffee shop program for young people entering grades six through 12 at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St. Coffee will be served, along with caffeine-free options.
- Young people entering grades six through 12 will have an opportunity to make (and eat) galaxy popcorn and craft a piece of out-of-this-world jewelry during a galaxy-projects program at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar.
- The Sock Rockerz children’s band from Nashville, Tennessee will give five performances at Ascension Parish libraries on June 27 and 28, with special energy for audience members wearing silly socks. The performances will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Galvez branch; at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Donaldsonville branch; at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Dutchtown branch; and at 2 p.m. Friday in Gonzales.
- A Minions party will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St. Activities will include dancing and singing along with the Minions, battling evil Minions and designing Mions to take home.
To register for the Ascension Parish Library summer reading program, visit any library location or www.myapl.beanstack.org. For information, call the library in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052, in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699, in Galvez at (225) 622-3339, or in Gonzales at (225) 647-3955.
LIBRARY ON A ROLL: Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. Stops open to the public this month are:
- Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 20
- Tureau’s Grocery Store, 44463 La. 431, St. Amant, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 21
- Darrow Community Center, 37112 Martin Luther King St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 21
- Rouses Market-Duplessis, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 27
- The Church Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 27
- Donaldsonville Senior Apartments, 425 Memorial Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 28
- Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 28
- Keystone of Galvez Park on Timberstone Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25
- St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 25.
The schedule is subject to change. For information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.