GONZALES — Political signs funded by a group of Gonzales residents in favor of a hotel-motel tax on the Dec. 8 ballot were going up this week, with fliers to go out in the mail in the near future, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux said this week.

There's been little public comment about the measure, a proposed 2 percent hotel-motel tax that would be paid by guests staying in Gonzales hotels and motels and which would raise funds for the construction, operation and maintenance of a convention center for the city, near La. 30.

Arceneaux said the signs and fliers are being funded by the PACE Group, for the Performing Arts Conference and Events Center.

"Naturally, we're asking people to vote for this," Arceneaux said.

"It's not going to cost citizens a dime," he said of the hotel-motel tax.

Also on Monday, the mayor and City Council recognized the members of the Mayor's Youth Council for 2018-19.

Recognized were Alexis Anderson, Lauren Bennett, LaKendra Bergeron, Jaden Hilliard, Isabella Jung, Skye Taylor and Kittyanna Walker, as well as the council's adult leader, Gwendalyn Hilliard.

"We want to facilitate a relationship with the mayor and the schools of Gonzales and serve as an advisory voice to the mayor," said Jung, the council president.

Also, City Engineer Jackie Baumann said an appraisal firm is under contract to begin providing appraisals for the properties on East Silverleaf Street that are in the process for receiving a federal buyout, after decades of flooding in the low-lying neighborhood.

Baumann said the appraiser is AXIA Valuation of Independence.