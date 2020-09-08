Lauthaught A. Delaney Sr., a lifelong resident of Donaldsonville, says his re-election platform for Donaldsonville City Council District 1 seat includes focusing on job creation and business retention.
Delaney, 65, is a retired technical advisor of AmSty (formerly Chevron Phillips) with over 40 years of employment. Delaney is a graduate of Donaldsonville High School and Westside Vocational Technical School.
Delaney is an active participant in the Donaldsonville community. He is a member of Mount Triumph Baptist Church, where he serves as a deacon and Trustee Board member. He is also a member of St. Paul Baptist Church, Gonzales. In addition, Delaney has volunteered at Lowery Elementary School for the Young Men of Character Program and the City of Donaldsonville Back to School Refresher Program. He serves as a volunteer board member of the Ascension Parish Library.
During his tenure as city councilman for District 1, Delaney worked with the City Council to repave the roads in D’ville Village, Riverview Apartments, Burns Drive, Catalpa St., and Magnolia St. He helped pass a ½ cents sales tax for city-wide road improvements. In addition, Delaney says he was instrumental in having drainage work completed on W. 7th Street and also maintaining a balanced city budget.
Delaney's plans also include working for infrastructure revitalization, which includes sewer projects and street light improvement. The enforcement of blighted and abandoned property will also be a focus of his tenure. Delaney also would like to encourage the remodeling of the Lemann Memorial Center and expand recreational and cultural programs for the youth of the city and continue to support programs that assist the older residents.
He is married to Robyn Penn Delaney. They are the parents of the Rev. Lauthaught Delaney Jr. and Alayasia Delaney White. They also have four grandchildren – Kiyah Delaney, Kyle Delaney, Talaya White and Andre’ White.
Delaney said he pledges to continue to provide reliable, dedicated and trustworthy leadership to the residents of Donaldsonville District 1.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.