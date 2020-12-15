Gonzales Garden Club member Conchita Richey shared her years of knowledge on container gardening during the club's November meeting.
It was the club's third virtual meeting of the club season.
President Jamie Trisler introduced Richey as “a seasoned gardener whose love for gardening is evident. Her enthusiasm spills over in her willingness to share her techniques and tips."
Richey presented before-and-after photos of her garden in transition from spring into fall and gave insight into her success with container gardening. She began by giving reasons for growing plants in containers: overcoming limited green space, elevating smaller plants to more prominent views, controlling the spread of invasive plants and moving plants to protect them from hurricanes and harsh winters.
She said the most important feature of a container is its drainage. Neither coffee filters nor screens should be placed in the bottom of pots as they may plug. Rocks can be put in the bottom to provide stability for taller plants. Potting soil, not garden soil, should be used, she said, adding that potting mix provides better drainage. She cautioned, “Never fill a container to the very top. Plant about 2 inches from the rim.”
Richey enjoys planting different specimens together within the same container so that they mingle with each other rather than planting in separate pots where the plants remain distinctly individual. Plants for groupings must be selected according to their needs for the same growing conditions. When placing a container of plants directly on your garden soil, set it on a steppingstone to prevent bush or tree roots from growing through the drain hole, she said.
Richey's watering systems are on timers to maintain daily moisture because containers can dry out quickly. Slow-release fertilizer with added nutrients or water-soluble fertilizers are needed with container gardens.
She outlined the different types of containers that can be used. Terra cotta, Richey said, is porous, which allows water to evaporate. Fiberglass is lightweight but may need to have a drain drilled in the bottom. Glazed pots and ceramics are attractive but might crack in a freeze. Potting mix in plastic pots retains water longer; metal containers will corrode eventually.
Richey is known in the club as the go-to person for gardening questions. What is wrong with my hibiscus? When is the Herb Festival? Where can I find a wildflower seed mix? Who has the best selection of ferns? How can I propagate this hydrangea? Why do these weeds keep coming back? Richey doesn't mind sharing her knowledge.
She is a past president of the Gonzales Garden Club and has long remained its horticulture chair. Richey has held membership in the Ascension Master Gardener Association since 2007 and belongs to the Burden Horticultural Society and Friends of Hilltop Arboretum of LSU.
Richey enjoys the educational component of the club. She has been primarily responsible for securing programs and speakers for members and guests for the past 28 years. Richey has developed a photography hobby in tandem with her love of horticulture. She captures photographs to illustrate her educational posts on social media. The LSU AgCenter has recognized her horticultural contributions for 11 years by publishing her photographs of plants. The new 2021 edition of the AgCenter wall calendar features three photographs by Richey.
Trisler provided additional gardening tips related to containers. Trisler said gardeners should clean their planters at the start of the season to remove any leftover salts, mildew or fungi that can be harmful to new seedlings. Old dirt and debris should be dumped out and loose deposits should be removed with a stiff brush. She suggested that a mixture of one part chlorine bleach with 10 parts water can be used to soak small pots. Rinse plastic, glazed and large pots with a garden hose. Soak small clay pots in clear water for 10 minutes, rinse and air-dry.
Janis D’Benedetto provided horticultural hints for this month. She said gardeners should continue planting cool season transplants and seeds like poppies, sweet peas and larkspur. Add fresh potting soil, peat moss, vermiculite or perlite to containers. Plant spring bulbs like daffodils, narcissus and tulips.