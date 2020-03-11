The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Feb. 20-27:
Feb. 20
Clements, Jeffrey Wayne: 49, 40076 W. New River Extension, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Rossi, Jana Rene: 36, 1214 N. Janice St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Nunez-Ayala, Gina Estrella: 28, 14358 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Dabney, Tysie: 40, 6557 La. 1, Belle Rose, parole violation.
Rodrigue, Chad Michael: 33, 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales, four counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Robinson, Shelly Gwen: 32, 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bourgeois, Jason Paul: 37, 15155 La. 44, Gonzales, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Domingue, Jordan Jade: 28, 16389 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation.
Burney, Troy: 56, 12223 Grand Wood Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Harris, Casey Darnell: 25, 305 1/2 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville, aggravated battery, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony illegal carrying of weapons, disturbing the peace/simple assault, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Parker, Chase: 30, 14309 L. Keller Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Feb. 21
Varnado, Nicholas J.: 41, 6548 Martin Drive, Zachary, when lighted lamps are required, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated.
Russell, Joel R.: 50, 422 W. Jeansonne St., Gonzales, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, operating while intoxicated.
Williams, Jamie: 32, 12043 Roddy Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Allen, Antonio J.: 50, 14454 Bishop Woods Road, Gonzales, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things.
Glaviana, Landon Hunter: 25, 37113 White Road, Prairieville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Williams, Ieysha: 26, 122 Palm Drive, Donaldsonville, felony theft.
Stewart, Naketha: 42, 1506 W. Amber Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Morgan, Christy Lee: 42, 48231 Sam Martin Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Lebeau, Brooklyn Mae: 20, 1301 La. 402, Napoleonville, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/crime or controlled dangerous substance law, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Marchand, Brayden: 20, 11425 Roddy Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Jones, Anthony: 38, address unavailable, Donaldsonville, simple battery, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear in court, failure to appear in court.
Bayard, Jason Felix: 27, 44382 Braud St., Sorrento, bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, flight from an officer, reckless operation, signals by hand and arm or signal lamps, traffic-control signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic, off-road vehicles/authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways.
Dunn, Brionka S.: 26, 800 Riverview Complex, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft.
Dixon, Leann M.: 28, 15096 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, four counts of failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, misdemeanor theft.
Youngblood, Sean M.: 49, 9170 Ester St., Convent, failure to appear in court.
Corrigan, Joseph Keith: 42, 36600 Pookey Lane, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Fortune, Darius Keith: 28, 8265 Riffel Ave., Baton Rouge, expired motor vehicle insurance, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 22
Rankings, Mario Genzal: 43, 1006 E. Grace St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
Wilson, Joseph: 52, 205 W. Willow St., Lafayette, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Lawrence, Trevon Jammal: 23, 209 Pierre St., Plattenville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, expired motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, simple battery, illegal carrying of weapons, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Barnes, Charles Ray: 54, 411 Hendee St., New Orleans, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Hawkins, Donnell: 55, 10250 Legion St., Convent, simple criminal damage to property.
Lopez, Alexander J.: 29, 10927 Alco Ave., Apt. 1, Baton Rouge, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Joseph, Billy Charles: 33, address unavailable, Reserve, misdemeanor theft.
Brooks, Christopher D.: 42, 114 Pine St., Donaldsonville, operating while intoxicated.
Broussard, Kendrick Dwayne: 40, 15069 Braud Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Feb. 23
Gauthier, Darren Paul: 36, 7138 Moran Road, Gonzales, resisting an officer, false certificates, turning movements and required signals, careless operation.
Gauthier Jr., Richard: 24, 505 Orange St., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
Vicknair, Joshua Paul: 32, 44047 La. 429, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Richard, Brooke Lee: 30, 42092 Conifer Drive, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Esinoza-Ramos, Olger: 29, 1205 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated.
Tanner, Jeremy Eric: 32, 17648 Cline Drive, Maurepas, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Muse Jr., Chester Jude: 43, 620 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, criminal trespass/all other offenses, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of peeping, two counts of criminal mischief/giving of any false alarm of fire or notice.
Feb. 24
Walker, Spencer Beau: 38, 14525 Ridge Road, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Palmisano, Eian C.: 32, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Frazier, Xavier Dewayne: 32, 800 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer.
Devall, Donald: 51, 12311 O'neal Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Crawford, Amber: 32, 11182 River Highlands Drive, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Miller, Candace S.: 32, 17103 Gunboat Circle, Maurepas, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony theft, simple burglary/all others.
Tidwell, Eric James: 44, 45030 Walls Cemetery Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Guidry, Stephanie Ann: 32, 5052 Cumberland Cove Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Humphries, Tamara Lynn; 41, 41244 Little Place Road, Prairieville, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, misdemeanor theft.
Evans, John: 32, 8526 Pertuis Parkway, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no seat belt.
Vinet Jr., Edward Roy: 44, 12322 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar, surety, failure to appear in court.
Saintjean, Jerry: 45, 4016 Hessmer Ave., Metairie, operating while intoxicated, careless operation.
Marie, Jessica L.: 34, address unavailable, St. Amant, breach of bail condition, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Williams, Zakendrick: 33, 3315 Baytree St., Vacherie, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
Feb. 25
Pennington, Joel Shane: 48, 2707 S. Southwood Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Neuwald, Kaitlyn Paige: 27, 45289 Penny Duplessis Road, St. Amant, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
McQuiston, Joshua Neal: 32, 42035 Ficklin Wells Road, Gonzales, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Neuwald, Jeffery S.: 55, 12368 Rue De Le Bois Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Morris, Catherine L.: 48, 13252 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Spires Jr., Marshel Daniel: 52, 17281 Lake St., Prairieville, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Ward, Dollie Angela: 46, 43464 Norwood Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Ealouis, Julieta Paula: 35, 15169 Braud Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Rodgers, Martin Fitzgerald: 40, 6848 Titian Ave., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Guerin, Dillon Anthony: 22, 1530 S. Augusta Ave., Gonzales, possession of marijuana.
Simon, Salvador Sanchez: 39, 630 Brothers Road, Lafayette, domestic abuse battery.
Ellsworth, Nicholas M.: 33, 1030 E. Palm View St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Kilgore, Sarah C .: 37, 1030 E. Palm View St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Wiltsey, Larry L.: 63, 15236 Forest Oak Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, animal owner responsibilities.
Green, Donald Logan: 18, 14036 Tiggy Duplessis Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Ficklin, Darren Ray: 20, 36536 Perkins Road, Prairieville, possession of marijuana, failure to appear in court.
LeBlanc, Kary Paul: 45, 44503 Lakewood Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Feb. 26
Martin, Greg: 62, 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant, first-degree rape.
Milton, Koby: 21, 14331 Shenandoah Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Dimm, Melvin: 43, 43207 N. Henderson Ave., Prairieville, fraudulent portrayal of a law enforcement officer or firefighter, felony theft, operating while intoxicated.
Cougot, Ryan: 28, address unavailable, Austin, Texas, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Wiggins, Houston: 22, 7135 Communi St., St James, domestic abuse battery.
Hidalgo, Chase: 26, 7522 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Cummings, Chason: 32, 714 E. Sanders St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Alsay, Paul: 56, 700 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, careless operation, driver must be licensed, illegal possession of stolen things.
Richard, Joshua Jermale: 25, 1235 E. Buchanan St., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Delcid, Elsy: 27, address unavailable, Baton Rouge, simple criminal damage to property.
Sternfels, Samuel Robert: 27, 6545 La. 1, Belle Rose, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, operating while intoxicated.
Levene, Stacey M.: 34, address unavailable, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Grayson, Jenna Gnewikowl: 34, 12305 Samuel Babin Drive, misdemeanor theft.
Rodriguez, Williams F.: 19, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, possession of marijuana.
Shanks, Mary: 59, 11056 Airline Highway, Gonzales, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Williams, Joshua D.: 36, 37113 White Road, Lot 42, Prairieville, speeding, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated.
King, Eric M.: 36, 118 Eric Lane, Amite, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Feb. 27
Darville, John Edward: 29, 11081 Conner Road, Geismar, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.