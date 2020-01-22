The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Jan. 2-9:
Jan. 2
Sims, Jeffery Wayne: 47, 194 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, three counts of misdemeanor theft, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Williams, Dwight B.: 38, 8454 Kingview St., St. James, failure to appear in court, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, felony theft, simple burglary/all others.
Johnson, Lydell R.: 40, 12443 Deck Blvd., Geismar, four counts of failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders.
Cathey, Mason Kade: 18, 12677 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, reckless operation, simple battery.
Esta, John: 36, 40129 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Jan. 3
Breaux, Nicole Dionne: 45, 11347 La. 431, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Bourque III, Joseph W.: 39, 17950 Airline Highway, Prairieville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Lewis, Gregory: 54, 4576 Trial Drive, Baton Rouge, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Lorendo, Javano: 25, 19450 Andrew St., Livingston, domestic abuse battery.
Wooten, Julie D.: 35, 4448 Floynell Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, possession of heroin, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Sparrow, Corey Miquel: 47, 11204 Sarah Jump Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Dickey, Charles: 69, 17031 La. 933, Prairieville, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Burton, Isadore: 32, 4500 Walter Hill Road, Darrow, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear in court.
Comeaux, Latasha Ann: 41, 101 Palm Drive, Donaldsonville, bank fraud, failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Wendell Joseph: 59, 130 Jones St., Napoleonville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ballard, Ginnifer: 45, 12322 Dutchtown Lane, Lot 25, Geismar, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jan. 4
Lyons, Craig: 51, 37023 Cobblestone, Geismar, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Brown, Rhian Alise: 32, 40122 Drivers Lane, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Gibbs, Cassie Allison: 27, 15398 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state jurisdiction.
Ryback, Christopher: 19, 14359 Roddy Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Hebert, Billy Thomas: 22, 42204 Weber City Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana.
Cordes, Justin: 23, 14359 Roddy Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, no motor vehicle insurance, vehicle license required.
Ricks, Ronell T.: 36, 5030 Brown Extension, Darrow, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Johnson, Tonya Matrice: 44, 43251 Meadow Grove Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Johnson, Anthony Armstrong: 54, 43251 Meadow Grove Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Simoneaux-Scofield, Stephanie: 27, 18538 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas, misdemeanor theft.
Lavigne, Darryl Jude: 53, 44339 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Jan. 5
Fowler, Jamarcus Anthony: 26, 948 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Jones, Jante W.: 25, 8162 Pecan St., St. James, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, violations of registration provisions/switched license plate, intentional littering prohibited, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/child endangerment law.
Porteous, John C.: 43, 14446 Lake Crossing Drive, Gonzales, bond revocation, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, violations of protective orders.
Chatman, Demond M.: 32, 12073 Roddy Road, Apt. 3, Gonzales, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated.
Bell, Reginald Tyrone: 48, 2408 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, two counts of misdemeanor theft, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
McCulley, Victoria: 26, 10862 Cheryll Drive, Denham Springs, four counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things.
Redditt, Yasmin: 31, 38259 La. 621, Lot 5, Gonzales, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Cheong, Marcy L.: 31, 14119 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales, bond revocation, criminal trespass/all other offenses, failure to appear in court.
Guedry, Derrick Dale: 38, 41258 Oak Harbor Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Delaney, Orlando Quazel: 29, 1917 Sixth St., New Orleans, felony theft of a motor vehicle, stop signs and yield signs, expired motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Poirrier, Dayne Anthony: 28, 13267 Percy Parker Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, two counts of possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Klein, Brandon S.: 29, 318 E. Caldwell St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Casso, Cori Clayton: 43, 18329 Magnolia Oaks Drive, Prairieville, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Jenkins, Thomas Adrian: 57, 9058 Harvest Road, Sealy, Texas, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 6
Oliver, Martel Javon: 26, 120 Vickie Drive, Napoleonville, state probation violation, speeding, felony aggravated flight from an officer.
Kozma, Marci Lyn: 36, 350 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Harris, Darrell Joseph: 33, 150 Pecan St., Napoleonville, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Gray, Desmond: 28, 17048 Jamestowne Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, second degree battery.
Garland, Stephen: 49, 8630 Antioch Road, Baton Rouge, aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
BROWN, TERVIS D.: 28, 4133 Lee St., Zachary, simple criminal damage to property.
Moyano, Galo Nicolas: 24, 3204 Valentine Road, Baton Rouge, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 7
Parks Jr., Cleveland Thomas: 38, 1705 S. Lynne St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Pizzolato Jr., Daryl: 51, 18353 Donna St., Prairieville, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, domestic abuse battery.
Brewer Jr., Roland E.: 51, 2420 W. Orice Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Guist, Mickel James: 55, 46402 Family Acres Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Sharp, David Leonard: 39, 12088 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, state probation violation, registration certificates, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Stewart-Daniels, Dewanna L.: 34, 37315 Lakeshore Ave., Prairieville, aggravated battery.
Motichek, Kayleigh A.: 31, 9297 La. 22, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, felony illegal carrying of weapons, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Forcell, Te' Ara: 23, 301 W. Eighth St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, aggravated battery.
Forcell, Juanita: 41, 301 W. Eighth St., Donaldsonville, aggravated second-degree battery.
Carter, Kasey: 31, 139 Virginia St., Belle Rose, surety, simple assault, domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders, simple robbery, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jan. 8
Magee Jr., Gregory: 18, 39049 Prairie North Drive, Gonzales, monetary instrument abuse, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Langlois, Vivian Danielle: 30, 42141 Shadow Creek Ave., Gonzales, theft of a firearm, state probation violation, failure to appear in court.
Moran, Robert J.: 39, 48396 Amite River Road, St. Amant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Jones, Nathaniel: 62, 301 Elizabeth Drive, Morgan City, theft.
Mumphrey, Darvin Dwayne: 35, 3071 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville, surety, failure to appear in court.
Walker, Tyrone: 48, 44528 Cypress St., Sorrento, bond revocation, theft.
Berthelot, Ran: 42, 21271 Beau Chateau Blvd., Ponchatoula, felony failure to return leased movable obtaining by false representation.
LeBlanc, Jimi: 51, 41127 Citadel Drive, Sorrento, domestic abuse battery.
LeBlanc, Melissa: 52, 41127 Citadel Drive, Sorrento, domestic abuse battery.
Leblanc, Brad Anthony: 31, 201 Heriard St., Plattenville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Brown, Deshana: 24, 384 Homewood Place, Reserve, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Templet, Britney: 29, address unavailable, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Said, Ahmad T.: 29, 5151 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Williams, Sabrina: 41, 41146 Rhea St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery, domestic abuse battery, second-degree battery.
Isaacson, Robert: 55, 4620 Jeannette St., Metairie, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear in court.
Said, Mohammad T.: 27, 5151 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Jan. 9
Perkins II, Gary Lee: 26, 13045 Depen St., Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Breaux, Jermaine Michael: 38, 125 Oak Ridge Ave., Donaldsonville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple burglary/all others.
Scott, Ja'chai Jamarr: 22, 35796 River Oaks Road, Geismar, possession of marijuana.