NAPOLEONVILLE — An 18-year-old man wanted in a triple shooting in Belle Rose that left a Baton Rouge man dead was captured Tuesday in Houston, Texas, Assumption sheriff's deputies said.

Investigators in Assumption Parish developed information on the whereabouts of Shontun Joseph, a Belle Rose man, and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service in Houston picked him up Tuesday evening, deputies said.

Deputies had said Friday that Joseph fatally shot Cameron R. Brooks, 21, 7287 Sumrall Drive, on the street in the 100 block of Freetown Lane in Belle Rose.

18-year-old sought in triple shooting that killed a Baton Rouge man, wounded an 11-year-old BELLE ROSE — Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for an 18-year-old man wanted in a triple shooting in Belle Rose that killed a B…

The shooting happened in the late evening of Sept. 24 and was the culmination of a feud that began earlier in the day with an incident among a group of people, deputies said.

The reasons for that dispute remain unclear.

A 51-year-old man and a 11-year-old were also shot while inside a home and had non-life-threatening injuries. The man and youth were not tied to Brooks' shooting but had been hit when Joseph fired his gun.

At the time of the Sept. 24 shooting, Joseph had been out on bail and was awaiting trial in a June 2019 shooting in which he and another man are accused fired guns in Dorseyville Park during a physical assault of another man.

No one was hit in those shootings, deputies said at the time.

Joseph, who lives in the 100 block of Freetown Lane, remained in Houston Tuesday, said Lonny Cavalier, sheriff's spokesman.

Deputies are awaiting to see if Joseph will waive extradition.