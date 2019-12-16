A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent arrested a man and cited a juvenile for alleged hunting violations in Concordia Parish on Dec. 7.
The agent cited Jonathan Spillman, 19, of Prairieville, and a juvenile each for hunting deer during illegal hours, possession of illegally taken deer, hunting deer from a public road, discharging a firearm from a public road, hunting deer using illegal methods, hunting from a moving vehicle and driving on levees. The juvenile was also cited for hunting without a resident big game license and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements.
On Dec. 7, an agent observed a vehicle spotlighting for deer on La. 565 near Monterey. The subjects then drove on top of the Black River Levee and continued to shine both sides of the levee.
The agent then observed the subjects stop and shoot an antlered deer from the vehicle on top of the levee. The agent made contact with the subjects and they admitted to shooting the spike deer.
The agent arrested Spillman and booked him into the Concordia Parish Jail. The juvenile was released to his parents. The agent also seized a spike deer and .17 caliber rifle.