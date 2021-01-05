Rescue Alliance responded to meet the needs of the local pet families it serves Dec. 19 with another pet food distribution.
Organizers said the event was a success, with more than 3,500 pounds of dog food distributed at St. Marks Catholic Church.
The Humane Society of Louisiana assisted is the event.
"At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths and political views together across the globe," a news release from the group said. "Generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are."