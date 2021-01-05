asc rescue.jpg

Jonathan Henriques with Rescue Alliance hands out pet food donations Saturday.

 Provided Photo

Rescue Alliance responded to meet the needs of the local pet families it serves Dec. 19 with another pet food distribution.

Organizers said the event was a success, with more than 3,500 pounds of dog food distributed at St. Marks Catholic Church.

The Humane Society of Louisiana assisted is the event.

"At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths and political views together across the globe," a news release from the group said. "Generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are."

