Court cases filed in Ascension Parish April 18-24:
CIVIL SUITS
Dale Willard, Janet Willard Jones and Arlene F. Moceri v. SGC Interests LLC, specific performance.
Michael Fernald v. Travis Bureau, Progressive Security Insurance Co. and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Donetta Alsay v. Donald Gibson, Derashnie Enterprises LLC and Argonaut Insurance Co., damages.
Mckesson Medical Surgical Inc. v. Divinity Healthcare Clinic LLC and Dawn Melancon, monies due.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Department Stores National Bank v. Eulogia Chavez, monies due.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Sharen Carter, monies due.
Thomas Allsup v. Karen U. Buratt and State Farm Insurance Co., damages.
First American Bank and Trust v. Jerravondi A. Fowler, agreement.
First American Bank and Trust v. Jasmeka R. Turner and Monica Turner, agreement.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co and Terrele Jackson v. Brian Okeith Williams and Geico General Insurance Co., damages.
Essential Federal Credit Union v. Marlon Lamont Cox Jr., promissory note.
Essential Federal Credit Union v. Jeremy Lamont Jones Jr., executory process.
Sandeep Kontham v. Kelly Hargrave, RLC Trucking LLC and Guideone Property & Casualty Insurance, damages.
Bank of America NA v. Cheri C. Garon, breach of contract.
Department Stores National Bank v. Reggie Smith, breach of contract.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F v. Milton Kleinpeter and Mia Kleinpeter, executory process.
Michael E. Dixon v. Jcg Roofing & Restoration LLC, damages.
Glenda Frederick v. Progressive Security Insurance Co., Toby Gros, Vonda Millet, Clarence Millet and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
United Healthcare Insurance Co. v. Crocketts Cleaning Service LLC, open account.
Javell Bradley v. Regina Stephens and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co, damages.
Deloris Obo Anderson and Rejai Minor Dropthmore v. Prime Insurance Co., Parrains Hot Shot Service Inc. and Matthew Hebert, damages.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development v. Bill and Mary Lee Dixon Property LLC, expropriation.
Cardinal Financial Co. and Partnership Limited v. Matthew Hebert aka Matthew James Hebert, executory process.
Capital One Auto Finance v. Joyce L. Bell, executory process.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc v. Anita Michelle Cone aka Anita Michelle Norred, abandonment.
Troy McGehee, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services v. Charlotte McDaniel, UIFSA.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chanel Sheppard and Nicole Daniel, contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kevin Dempsey and Kyrielle R. Dempsey, contract.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Casey J. Casebier aka Casey Casebier, executory process.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Hunter Baudoin, executory process.
Robabeh Hamilton v. Anthony Williams, ABC Insurance Co. and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Kayla Kennedy v. Justin Ryan Papizan, paternity.
Kathryn Howick v. Austin Howick, divorce.
Banks Domonique v. Banks Darrell Chase, divorce.
Dionne Shantell Pearson v. Shelby Lee Pearson Jr., divorce.
Bruce Edward Williams v. Eleanor Carter Williams, divorce.
John Navarra Oubre v. Jean Christophe Adam, divorce.
Clintel Lee v. Jerry McKinley, divorce.
Brown Yolanda Champion and Yolanda Champion Brown v. Jerome Brown, divorce.
David Wayne Darville v. Sherin L. Darville, divorce.
Macey Marchand, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Hershal Cofer III, child support.
Britany Dufresne, state Department of Children and Family Services and Annabel Minor Daigle v. Joshua Daigle, child support.
Fayonne Gray, state Department of Children and Family Services and Rhylie Minor Aro v. Rickey Aro Jr., child support.
Toi Howard, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brad Boudoin, child support.
Michael Ryan Smith v. Caroline E. McIntyre Smith, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Emile Eusabe Landry III
Succession of Misty Lee Beard South
Succession of Hugh Gordon Fontenot Jr.
Succession of Linen Anthony Hebert Jr.
Succession of Mark Douglas Viator
Succession of Melton Joseph Tullier
Succession of Jessie Edwin Cotton
Succession of Charles Larry Rogers