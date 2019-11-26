Industrial CAER Day on Oct. 23 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales provided an opportunity for the 33 industrial partners of the Community Awareness Emergency Response Organization to showcase their emergency response capabilities and readiness.
The guest speaker was Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who expressed appreciation for the organization and its commitment to ensuring that the chemical industry and local communities work closely together to support public safety. James E. LeBlanc, of Honeywell Geismar, is CAER chairman.