GONZALES — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for public's help in locating a missing Gonzales man who was last seen more than three weeks ago.
Deputies say 35-year-old Christopher Bolona was last seen on Jan. 25.
His family reported him missing on Feb. 17 after several failed returned phone calls and texts, authorities said.
Bolona is 5'10" and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that may be braided.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225) 621-4636 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7868.