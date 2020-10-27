The Ascension Parish School Board and other elected officials cut the ribbon on Oct. 20 on a 41,000 square foot renovation at St. Amant High School.
The renovations included a new secure main entrance, an administrative suite, media center, theatre and new classrooms.
In 2016, the voters of Ascension Parish approved funding for district-wide construction projects that included the renovation St. Amant High’s front offices, library and conversion of the old cafeteria into classrooms.
The school campus sustained substantial damages from the 2016 flood. School officials directed their efforts into restoring the campus so that we could serve students. That pushed back the timeline for the planned renovations.
The latest renovation project marked the final phase of flood recovery for St. Amant High School, along with planned facility improvements that "greatly enhance the work of the outstanding faculty and staff," according to a news release.
The architect for the project was Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, and Guy Hopkins Construction worked on the renovations for a total project cost of $4.2 million.