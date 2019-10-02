In volleyball action, St. Amant beat East Ascension Sept. 25, 19-25; 25-21; 25-16; and 25-23.
On Thursday, Oct. 3, St. Amant faces Dutchtown and East Ascension travels to Parkview Baptist.
