Thad Bellow, a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries volunteer Hunter Education instructor for nearly 20 years in Ascension Parish, has been named the Todd Roberts Achievement Award winner for 2020-2021.
Bellow was recognized by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission during its July 1 meeting in Baton Rouge.
Bellow, who has used a wheelchair for most of his life, has been the lead instructor for the Ascension Parish teaching team and has taught more than 100 hunter education classes, training 5,000 students and volunteering more than 1,200 hours of his time.
In addition, he has worked closely with the Ascension Parish 4-H team for many years, providing coaching, instruction and support for the shooting sports community in his parish.
“Thad is an inspiration and can serve as a great example of determination and passion not just to volunteer instructors, but to all of us,’’ said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “For his longtime and significant contributions to LDWF, his hunting community and the sportsmen of Louisiana, I am so pleased to recognize him for the Todd Roberts Achievement Award.’’
The Todd Roberts Achievement Award recognizes a volunteer instructor that has made significant and outstanding contributions to the LDWF State Hunter Education Program over a period of years. It is given out annually by the Hunter Education Program to a single volunteer instructor out of roughly 1,000 active instructors.
LDWF also recognizes the instructors below who received Outstanding Volunteer Instructor awards for their above and beyond efforts to teach hunter education during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as well as those earning awards for five or more years of volunteer service.
For more information on LDWF’s Hunter Education program, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-and-trapper-education.